Chelsea’s Tuchel Worried About Player Safety

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the Premier League are playing a dangerous game with player safety after the London club were forced to play their 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.
Chelsea were left angry and disappointed after their request to postpone Sunday’s game was rejected despite seven COVID-19 cases in their camp, including Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Tuchel is concerned about the growing number of infections in his squad and believes that by travelling together and sharing a dressing-room, there is a strong possibility of more.
“We talk a lot about safety and protecting the players, but I’m not so sure we did this today,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.
“If we have tomorrow and the next test, the next positive, I would like to speak to the Premier League about what they expect,” the German added.
“We were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, we were in meetings together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop if we keep on doing this.”
Tuchel fears they could be without more players for Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final at Brentford.
“If they make us play against Brentford, shall we not arrive or not train? What should we do?”
The Chelsea manager feels the club made a strong case for the Wolves game to be postponed.
“We applied for not playing. It was rejected… it is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players,” he said before the match.
More Stories
Leaders Man City Cruise To Win Over Newcastle
Wolves Hold Reluctant Chelsea To Goalless Draw
China Tennis Star Peng Denies That She Made Accusation Of Sexual Assault
No Plans For ‘Circuit Breaker’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases – EFL Chairman
Tiger Woods And Son Shoot Bogey-Free 62
Police Make One Arrest After Arsenal Report Leeds Fan For Racist Abuse
Chinese City’s Tennis Ambitions Imperilled By Peng Shuai Scandal
Nadal Casts Doubt Over Australian Open Participation
Martinelli Double Helps Arsenal Rout Hapless Leeds
Chelsea Owner Abramovich Gets Portuguese Citizenship
Return To Competition Is All About Having Fun – Tiger Woods
Ben Sulayem’s Rise To The Top Marks An Historic Shift