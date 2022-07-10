iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Chelsea’s Kante And Loftus-Cheek Omitted From Tour Due To COVID Vaccination Status

REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

10 mins ago 1 min read

Chelsea midfielders N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not feature in the club’s pre-season tour to the United States due to their COVID-19 vaccination status, the Premier League side said on Saturday.

Entry rules for the U.S. say that all visitors over 18, barring American citizens and other limited exceptions, must be double vaccinated against the virus.

It was unclear whether the two players were unvaccinated or had received only one dose.

“N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Loftus-Cheek tested positive for COVID-19 in August last year while France international Kante returned a positive test ahead of a Champions League group game against Juventus the following month.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said at the time that did not know how many of his players had been vaccinated and although he had taken the jab, he would not force others to do so.

Left back Ben Chilwell and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who both missed large chunks of last season through injury, were included in the 29-man squad that will play three games in the U.S starting with Club America on July 16.

Chelsea, who finished third in the league last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Everton on Aug. 6.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Djokovic And Kyrgios Patch Things Up Before Final

3 mins ago
2 min read

I Was Super Nervous – Rybakina

7 mins ago
3 min read

Anscombe Conversion Gives Wales First Ever Win In South Africa

9 hours ago
4 min read

Moscow-Born Rybakina Powers Past Jabeur To Wimbledon Title

9 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Slams Spectators For Cheering When He Crashed

9 hours ago
3 min read

F1 Leader Verstappen Wins Austrian Sprint Race

10 hours ago
2 min read

Better To Be Fast And In The Wall Than Slow – Wolff

20 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic Fears Kyrgios’s ‘Unreadable’ Serve

20 hours ago
1 min read

Semenya Included In 5 000m Entry List For World Championships

20 hours ago
3 min read

Djokovic Hits Back To beat Norrie, Sets Up Kyrgios Final

20 hours ago
3 min read

Another Year, Another New Champion As Jabeur And Rybakina Face Off

20 hours ago
2 min read

England Coach McCullum Not A Fan Of Term ‘Bazball’

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Djokovic And Kyrgios Patch Things Up Before Final

3 mins ago
2 min read

I Was Super Nervous – Rybakina

7 mins ago
1 min read

Chelsea’s Kante And Loftus-Cheek Omitted From Tour Due To COVID Vaccination Status

10 mins ago
3 min read

Anscombe Conversion Gives Wales First Ever Win In South Africa

9 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer