Chelsea’s Brazil defender Silva Signs One-Year Contract Extension

Chelsea’s 38-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him in west London until summer 2024, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The former AC Milan centre-back, who has played 106 times for Chelsea, joined the Blues in 2020 from Paris St-Germain, claiming the Champions League title by the end of that season.

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth!” said Silva, who also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

“I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea.”

He has 113 caps and captained Brazil at last year’s World Cup where they lost in the quarter-finals to Croatia.

“He’s a world-class talent, as he’s proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward,” said Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly.

Chelsea are ninth in the standings and visit fellow London side West Ham United on Saturday before travelling to Borussia Dortmund in their Champions last-16 first leg tie on Wednesday.

Reuters

