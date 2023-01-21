iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Chelsea Sign England Youth International Madueke From PSV Eindhoven

Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
2 hours ago 1 min read

Chelsea have signed winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old joined PSV’s youth team on 2018 and made his debut with the senior team two years later. Since then, he scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 80 appearances.

“We’re delighted to bring Noni to Chelsea. He’s an exciting talent who has proven his quality over the past few years with PSV playing in a strong European league,” said Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly.

“We are thrilled he has chosen to join Chelsea for this next stage of his career. We are sure he will form an important part of our team.”

Madueke is Chelsea’s sixth signing of the January transfer window. Media reports said Chelsea paid PSV around 35 million euros ($38 million).

Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League standings, play Liverpool on Saturday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Allies Offer More Weapons To Ukraine, But No Decisions Made On Tanks

2 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Understand Risk Of Long-Term Contracts – Potter

2 hours ago
2 min read

Italy’s Juventus Docked 15 Points For Transfer Deals

2 hours ago
2 min read

Brazil’s Dani Alves Jailed On Remand In Spain Over sexual Assault Allegation

2 hours ago
2 min read

Belgium Winger Trossard Joins Arsenal From Brighton

2 hours ago
2 min read

Consistency Key To Solving Liverpool Problems – Klopp

2 hours ago
1 min read

Leicester Sign Defender Kristiansen From FC Copenhagen

2 hours ago
1 min read

Classy Arsenal Outgun Spurs To Extend Lead At The Top

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea Sign Ukrainian Winger Mudryk From Shakhtar Donetsk

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea Earn Scrappy Win Over Palace To Ease Pressure

6 days ago
2 min read

Isak Earns Newcastle Last-Gasp Win Over Fulham

6 days ago
2 min read

Rashford Role In Equaliser Was Clear Interference – Akanji

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Blackouts Persist Despite Meetings

2 hours ago
3 min read

Allies Offer More Weapons To Ukraine, But No Decisions Made On Tanks

2 hours ago
3 min read

Troubleshooter Chris Hipkins Faces A Tough Road As New Zealand PM

2 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Understand Risk Of Long-Term Contracts – Potter

2 hours ago

Share