Chelsea Held To Goalless Draw At Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager, but his side’s lack of firepower meant they had to settle for a goalless draw at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea remain in fourth place, and are two points off third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.

Leeds had an early effort from Tyler Roberts ruled out for offside and then Chelsea came close thanks to a mess-up in the Leeds defence. Luke Ayling blasted a clearance into team-mate Diego Llorente and the ball struck the bar before falling into the arms of keeper Illan Meslier.

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy did well to tip a curling shot from Roberts against the bar and had to be on alert several times after the break.

Reuters

