iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Chelsea Held To Goalless Draw At Leeds United

Photo Credit: Lindsey Parnaby/Reuters

4 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager, but his side’s lack of firepower meant they had to settle for a goalless draw at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea remain in fourth place, and are two points off third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.

Leeds had an early effort from Tyler Roberts ruled out for offside and then Chelsea came close thanks to a mess-up in the Leeds defence. Luke Ayling blasted a clearance into team-mate Diego Llorente and the ball struck the bar before falling into the arms of keeper Illan Meslier.

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy did well to tip a curling shot from Roberts against the bar and had to be on alert several times after the break.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ricciardo Pleased With McLaren’s Smooth Start To Testing

8 hours ago
2 min read

Premier League Chief Hopes Fans Can Return By End Of Season

8 hours ago
2 min read

McIlroy Set To Miss Cut At Players Championship

8 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal Will Soon See Best Of Partey – Arteta

8 hours ago
2 min read

Moyes Hopes Lingard Will Extend West Ham Stay

8 hours ago
2 min read

Lascelles Rescues Newcastle With Late Equaliser

8 hours ago
1 min read

Man United End City’s Winning Streak With Derby Victory

6 days ago
2 min read

Struggling West Brom Held By Newcastle In Dour Goalless Draw

6 days ago
2 min read

Liverpool Suffer Sixth Straight Anfield Loss

6 days ago
2 min read

Opener Guptill Leads New Zealand To Series Win

6 days ago
2 min read

Saiss Guilty Of Incredible Miss Stalemate

6 days ago
2 min read

Amartey Grabs Late Winner For Leicester

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Chelsea Held To Goalless Draw At Leeds United

4 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 225 New Cases

8 hours ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Load-Shedding Extended To Sunday

8 hours ago
1 min read

Ricciardo Pleased With McLaren’s Smooth Start To Testing

8 hours ago