Chelsea Held To Goalless Draw At Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager, but his side’s lack of firepower meant they had to settle for a goalless draw at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.
Chelsea remain in fourth place, and are two points off third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.
Leeds had an early effort from Tyler Roberts ruled out for offside and then Chelsea came close thanks to a mess-up in the Leeds defence. Luke Ayling blasted a clearance into team-mate Diego Llorente and the ball struck the bar before falling into the arms of keeper Illan Meslier.
Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy did well to tip a curling shot from Roberts against the bar and had to be on alert several times after the break.
More Stories
Ricciardo Pleased With McLaren’s Smooth Start To Testing
Premier League Chief Hopes Fans Can Return By End Of Season
McIlroy Set To Miss Cut At Players Championship
Arsenal Will Soon See Best Of Partey – Arteta
Moyes Hopes Lingard Will Extend West Ham Stay
Lascelles Rescues Newcastle With Late Equaliser
Man United End City’s Winning Streak With Derby Victory
Struggling West Brom Held By Newcastle In Dour Goalless Draw
Liverpool Suffer Sixth Straight Anfield Loss
Opener Guptill Leads New Zealand To Series Win
Saiss Guilty Of Incredible Miss Stalemate
Amartey Grabs Late Winner For Leicester