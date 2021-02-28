iAfrica

Chelsea Frustrated Stalemate With Man United

Photo: Ian Walton/Reuters

12 hours ago

Chelsea missed a chance to regain their place in the Premier League’s top four as they dominated Manchester United but had to be content with a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The home side carved out the best chances but United, who had a decent first-half penalty appeal turned down, defended solidly throughout to earn a point.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten in nine games since taking over from sacked Frank Lampard but a second successive Premier League draw left him frustrated.

His side remain in fifth spot with 44 points from 26 games, one point behind West Ham United, while Manchester United are second with 50 points from 26 games, 12 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Reuters

