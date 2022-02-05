Chelsea Come From Behind To Beat Plucky Plymouth

Chelsea suffered an FA Cup fourth-round scare on Saturday when they had to come from behind and needed extra time and a penalty save to beat League One Plymouth Argyle 2-1 with goals from Spaniards Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.
Plymouth shocked the Premier League side when defender Macaulay Gillesphey nodded the ball home from a free kick in the eighth minute, sparking wild celebration and a shower of green balloons from the travelling fans.
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel had tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the game while his expensively assembled squad looked rusty and heavy-footed after a fortnight’s break.
Chelsea hit the woodwork three times in the first half, twice through Mateo Kovacic and again through Callum Hudson-Odoi but Plymouth’s well drilled defence kept the European champions at bay until the 41st minute when quality told.
Captain Azpilicueta scored with a neat backheel from a low Mason Mount cross.
Plymouth absorbed waves of Chelsea attacks in the second half and extra time and last-ditch defending as well as inspired goalkeeping from Mike Cooper kept the hosts out until the 16th minute of extra time.
Alonso broke the deadlock when he got on the end of a pass from Kai Havertz and swept the ball in and with five minutes to go Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a penalty from Ryan Hardie.
More Stories
Lampard Enjoys Winning Start At Everton
Mahrez Double As Man City Crush Fulham
CAS Voids Ban, Fine Against FIFA Former Interim Chief Hayatou
American Team Haas First To Unveil 2022 F1 Challenger
Opening Ceremony Ends With Uyghur Skier Lighting Cauldron
Former New Zealand All-Rounder Cairns Diagnosed With Bowel cancer
Olympics Burst Into Life Under Shadow Of COVID And Conflict
Federer Quick To Congratulate Nadal On Record Slam Feat
Australian Open Victory ‘One Of The Most Emotional’ – Nadal
Nadal Edges Medvedev In Epic To Claim Grand Slam Record
Moeen Show Helps England Level Series Against West Indies
Australia Conquered, Barty’s Coach Calls For Change At U.S. Open