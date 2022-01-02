iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Chelsea Can Compete With City’s ‘Winning Machine’ – Tuchel

REUTERS/David Klein

16 mins ago 2 min read

Chelsea have to be realistic about catching up with Premier League leaders Manchester City this season, manager Thomas Tuchel said, adding that the club’s personnel issues have contributed to their dip in form.

City are 11 points clear of Chelsea after winning their last 11 league games in a row and are aiming to win their fourth title under manager Pep Guardiola.

“It is a winning machine. It is not only about having an advantage, it is making it an advantage. They are very good, they are relentless,” Tuchel said of City.

“They know what it takes to produce these high-point seasons over and over again. We will never stop believing or pushing but we have to be realistic.

“When you look at 2021 (last season’s league table), we are 20 points behind. You have to be careful that you are ambitious but not over-ambitious and do not to get frustrated by not catching Man City in the first half year.”

Chelsea have one win in their last four league games and host third-placed Liverpool on Sunday. They will take on City in the Premier League on Jan. 15 before facing Tottenham Hotspur at home a week later.

Tuchel’s side have lost defender Ben Chilwell to a long-term knee injury and have had Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and others sidelined by injuries and COVID-19.

“Maybe it’s a longer race than one season to catch Man City because they will not stop improving. But the huge difference at this moment is with injuries and COVID.

“I am absolutely convinced that if we are in the same place without having key players out for weeks we (would have) more points and be in the back of them.

“That’s why there’s no need to get negative, no need to lose faith. The opposite — we will stay hungry. We will not stop trying.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Arsenal Bemoan VAR Inconsistency After City Defeat

6 mins ago
2 min read

Australia Eyeing Ashes Whitewash With Eye On WTC Final – Lyon

11 mins ago
2 min read

Crawley Prepared To Do Whatever It Takes To Play Third Ashes Test

14 mins ago
2 min read

Frenchman Humbert Stuns Medvedev At ATP Cup

20 mins ago
2 min read

Team Canada CEO “Worried” If Beijing Games Can Go Ahead As Planned

13 hours ago
3 min read

Sanchez Header Seals Late Win For Spurs At Watford

13 hours ago
1 min read

Late Rodri Goal Gives Man City Over Arsenal

13 hours ago
1 min read

Liverpool Boss Klopp To Miss Chelsea Game Due To COVID-19

13 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Reaches Melbourne Ahead Of Australian Open

23 hours ago
2 min read

Man Utd Not Only About Ronaldo-Fernandes Partnership – Rangnick

23 hours ago
2 min read

Lukaku’s Comments On Being Unhappy At Chelsea Unhelpful -Tuchel

23 hours ago
2 min read

Ashes Shock Can Spur Young England Batters On – Thorpe

23 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 seconds ago
2 min read

Arsenal Bemoan VAR Inconsistency After City Defeat

6 mins ago
2 min read

Australia Eyeing Ashes Whitewash With Eye On WTC Final – Lyon

11 mins ago
2 min read

Crawley Prepared To Do Whatever It Takes To Play Third Ashes Test

14 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer