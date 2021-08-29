iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirms Kante injury

REUTERS/Peter Powell

4 hours ago 2 min read

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante aggravated an existing ankle injury in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool, manager Thomas Tuchel said, leading to the France international being substituted at half-time.

Kante initially picked up the injury in the warm-up ahead of the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month and was not involved in Chelsea’s Premier League season opener against Crystal Palace as a precaution.

He made a substitute appearance in last weekend’s London derby win against Arsenal, but Tuchel said the injury flared up again following a challenge from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. He did not provide a timeline for the 30-year-old’s return to action.

“He is injured. He missed the Arsenal game because of pain in his ankle and some inflammation, but it was nothing serious obviously because he was back in training and he started (against Liverpool),” Tuchel said.

“In winning the ball in this situation, the opponent fell on his ankle and twisted it again. He immediately had the same pain he had before the Arsenal game and he was lacking the force to accelerate and we had to take him off.

“Can there be any harder challenges than going one man down and taking N’Golo Kante off at the same time at half-time at Anfield and having Liverpool playing towards the Kop? But we did excellently and we are super happy… we deserved the point.”

Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sept. 11.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

West Ham Sign France Defender Zouma From Chelsea

3 hours ago
2 min read

We Can’t Think About Ronaldo, We Must Come Together – Juve’s Allegri

3 hours ago
3 min read

Chelsea Hold On For Point At Liverpool

4 hours ago
1 min read

Success for Weyers, Mahlangu At Paralympics

4 hours ago
2 min read

Leicester Condemn Norwich To Third Straight Loss

16 hours ago
2 min read

Pacesetters West Ham Held To Home Draw By Palace

16 hours ago
3 min read

Basic Errors And Worrying Lack Of Fight Plunge Arsenal Into More Peril

16 hours ago
3 min read

Manchester City Make Light Work Of Thrashing Hapless Arsenal

16 hours ago
2 min read

Verstappen Leads Williams’s Russell In Dramatic Belgian GP Qualifying

16 hours ago
1 min read

U.S. Open Says Fans Must Have Proof Of COVID Vaccine For Entry

1 day ago
2 min read

Solskjaer Defends Jones From Ferdinand Criticism

1 day ago
2 min read

Djokovic Faces Now-Or-Never Moment At U.S. Open

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Pleads For Donations

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 173 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

West Ham Sign France Defender Zouma From Chelsea

3 hours ago
2 min read

We Can’t Think About Ronaldo, We Must Come Together – Juve’s Allegri

3 hours ago