Chelsea Beat Man City In Women’s Community Shield

Goals by Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the first Women’s Community Shield ever to be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Bright fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner to put the Super League champions ahead behind closed doors at the celebrated venue and substitute Cuthbert sealed victory late on shortly after City had Jill Scott sent off.
FA Cup holders City threatened in the first half when Chloe Kelly was denied by the woodwork but Chelsea were comfortable winners.
It was the first women’s Community Shield to be staged since 2008 and was a curtain raiser ahead of the men’s clash between Liverpool and Arsenal later on Saturday.
More Stories
Serena In Hot Pursuit Of Slam Number 24
Arsenal Beat Liverpool On Penalties
Messi Will Not Attend Barcelona Training On Monday
Kristoff Wins Stage One
Hamilton Storms To Inspired Belgian Pole
No Chance For Liverpool To Sign Messi – Klopp
Djokovic, Pospisil Look To Form New Players Association
New Owners But Business As Usual For Williams
Djokovic Edges Bautista Agut
Coates Praises Abe For Tokyo Preparedness
Police Beat Me And Told Me I’d Never Play Football Again – Maguire
Sthalekar, Abbas And Kallis Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame