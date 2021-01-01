Chelsea Agree Club Record Deal To Re-Sign Lukaku – Sky Report

Chelsea have agreed in principle a 97.5 million pound ($135.24 million) club record deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League from Serie A side Inter Milan, Sky Sports television reported on Saturday.
There was no immediate comment from either club.
Sky said the paperwork was with club lawyers, with Lukaku set to sign a five-year contract after a medical.
The now-prolific 28-year-old Belgium striker joined Chelsea in 2011 but made only 15 appearances and was sold to Everton in 2014 after loan spells at West Bromwich Albion.
He joined Manchester United in 2017 before a move to Italy in 2019.
Lukaku scored 24 league goals in his two seasons in Serie A and helped Inter clinch their first title in 11 years in 2020-21.
Reuters
More Stories
Bok Coach Hails Steyn Achievement In beating Lions 12 Years Apart
Gatland Bemoans Missed Opportunities As Lions Lose Series
Foster Left With Work To Do Despite All Blacks’ Bledisloe Win
Leicester Win Community Shield
Man Utd Beat Everton In Final Pre-Season Friendly
Messi To Hold News Conference On Sunday After Shock Barcelona Exit
Steyn The Hero Again As South Africa Edge Lions To Win Series
Tokyo Feared Olympic Games Would Spread COVID
I Never Refused To Train – Kane
Messi On Verge Of Joining PSG – Reports
Messi’s Exit Sends Shockwave Through Barcelona
Ellis Enjoys ‘Surreal moment’ With Debut Hat-Trick