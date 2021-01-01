iAfrica

Chelsea Agree Club Record Deal To Re-Sign Lukaku – Sky Report

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

17 mins ago 1 min read

Chelsea have agreed in principle a 97.5 million pound ($135.24 million) club record deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League from Serie A side Inter Milan, Sky Sports television reported on Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from either club.

Sky said the paperwork was with club lawyers, with Lukaku set to sign a five-year contract after a medical.

The now-prolific 28-year-old Belgium striker joined Chelsea in 2011 but made only 15 appearances and was sold to Everton in 2014 after loan spells at West Bromwich Albion.

He joined Manchester United in 2017 before a move to Italy in 2019.

Lukaku scored 24 league goals in his two seasons in Serie A and helped Inter clinch their first title in 11 years in 2020-21.

Reuters

