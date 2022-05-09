iAfrica

Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine 

5 hours ago 1 min read

Through her product lines, books, and Food Network television show, Ethiopian chef Hawa Hassan has developed an enormous following. Foodies from across the globe are drawn to her flavorful dishes, and the fun and easy way in which she instructs their preparation.  Her first cookbook-meets-travelogue, In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean, recently nominated for a James Beard award, shares recipes and stories from grandmothers, or “bibis” from eight African countries. Using her travels and culture, she uses her experiences to cook her own modern take on traditional African food. On Instagram, Hassan shares “In Bibi’s Kitchen is centered on the world that women help sustain, the recipes and traditions that keep whole cultures intact.

SOURCE: EBONY

