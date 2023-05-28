Chef Eric Adjepong Brings African Cuisine Into the Spotlight                                                              

First rising to fame on TV’s Top Chef, Eric Adjepong has used his celebrity platform to continue his advocacy for African cuisine. With his ongoing appearances as a judge on other Food Network shows, he has become an ambassador of West African culture and its cooking, and the world is taking notice. From his time on Top Chef, through his appearances on Tournament of Champions and Chopped, the chef is known for prominently featuring his West African roots in his cooking. For Black fans, it’s always exciting to see the cuisine of the diaspora showcased and celebrated on mainstream cooking shows. Adjepong doesn’t know any other way to cook. These flavors and ingredients are a part of his life, so including them in his food is a natural approach.
More Stories
With ‘Banel & Adama,’ Ramata-Toulaye Sy Takes Her Place Among Cannes’ Top Names
The Lion Sleeps Tonight: One Song’s Journey from 1930s South Africa to Disney Money-Spinner
Radical Rethinking at Biennale: Africa and the Future Share Pride of Place
Designer Profile: Justin Van Breda
Africa’s Most Mesmerizing Lodge Interiors
These Two African Islands are the Underrated Places to Travel this Summer
Five Must-visit Galleries in South Africa that Showcase the Country’s Cultural Tapestry
The Spice Island Unguja – Known to Most as Zanzibar – is a Scent Sensation
These are the Best Airlines on the Continent
The Challenges Facing the New Leader of Africa’s Largest Economy are Simply Enormous
Understanding the Opinions of Africa’s Rising Generation
SA Reserve Bank Concerned about the Rand’s Recent Meltdown and Persistent Price Pressures