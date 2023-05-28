iAfrica

Chef Eric Adjepong Brings African Cuisine Into the Spotlight                                                              

First rising to fame on TV’s Top Chef, Eric Adjepong has used his celebrity platform to continue his advocacy for African cuisine. With his ongoing appearances as a judge on other Food Network shows, he has become an ambassador of West African culture and its cooking, and the world is taking notice. From his time on Top Chef, through his appearances on Tournament of Champions and Chopped, the chef is known for prominently featuring his West African roots in his cooking. For Black fans, it’s always exciting to see the cuisine of the diaspora showcased and celebrated on mainstream cooking shows. Adjepong doesn’t know any other way to cook. These flavors and ingredients are a part of his life, so including them in his food is a natural approach.

