iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Chasing the Summer in these African Destinations

12 hours ago 1 min read

Instagram and Pinterest have created renewed interest in this island in the Indian Ocean, thanks to its “underwater waterfall”—a visually stunning runoff of sand and silt best viewed from above. Roughly 550 miles east of Madagascar, Mauritius may also be home to a lost continent hiding beneath the waves. If you want some activity beyond strolling from lounge chair to beach towel, head to the island’s recently-opened Anantara Iko, featuring miles of hiking trails through La Vallée de Ferney. Giant tortoises, coconut crabs, and black parrots claim this idyllic archipelago as home, due north of Madagascar. The dramatic rock formations along Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue Island compete with the nearly 3,000-foot-high Morne Seychellois peak on Mahé and dense tropical forests of Praslin Island. And then there are the resorts: the country’s two Four Seasons resorts—one on Mahé Island and one on Desroches Island—both appeared on our most recent Readers’ Choice Awards.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Uganda’s New Campaign Shows how African Destinations Can Stand Out more Sustainably

12 hours ago
1 min read

TIME Magazine Lists Ghana’s New Museum among the Top 100 World’s Greatest Places for Tourists to Visit

12 hours ago
1 min read

Body Vessel Clay: Black Women, Ceramics & Contemporary Art

12 hours ago
1 min read

Animals Crossing

12 hours ago
1 min read

How Adekunle Gold Resists an Afrobeats Driven by Trends

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Fashion: The V&A’s Landmark Show is a Diverse Celebration of Fashion and Culture from the Continent    

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nikyatu Jusu on Her Sundance-winning and Reimagining the Horror Genre 

12 hours ago
1 min read

Celebrating Malawi’s Showing in Afcon

4 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Resurgent Cinema Culture

4 days ago
1 min read

Saving Kenya’s National Carrier

4 days ago
1 min read

Megaproject will Turn East African Country into an Oil Producer for the First Time

4 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches Population Count

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SONA Must Address Jobs For Youth – Cosatu

9 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Says Employees Are Out Of Their Depth

9 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Extend R350 Grant

9 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths

9 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer