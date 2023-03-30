The name Charmaine Mabuza has of late become synonymous with profound, phenomenal excellence in the world of business.

The unassuming ITHUBA Group CEO, Charmaine Mabuza was recently nominated and eventually announced as a winner in the Businesswoman of the Year Award category, respectively.

The Annual Premier Black Business Quarterly Awards (BBQ Awards) were held at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on Friday, 24th March 2023.

This was 19th instalment of the ever-prestigious and distinguished Awards ceremony.

To be considered a finalist under the aforementioned category, required entrants to display elements of original entrepreneurship and leadership, strongly backed by demonstratable diversification and innovation within specific areas of operation, as well as proven community involvement and commitment to a number of sustainable community projects and initiatives, that have a socio-economic environmental impact, especially in disadvantaged communities.

These qualities resonate very much with Mabuza.

Raised in Empangeni in KwaZulu Natal, Mabuza was raised by her single parent. She instilled in her the values of hard work, self-reliance, and consistency, which helped shape her view and drive to succeed despite societal barriers.

Having been honoured for most of her entire business career, and still counting, Mabuza has proven to be well-deserving recipient of the Awards.

Mabuza’s humble origins, entrepreneurial roots, and passion for helping South Africans are the driving force behind ITHUBA’s culture and purpose.

Through ITHUBA, Mabuza has successfully transformed a traditional retailer-dominated business model with fixed terminals in-store, into a digitally-driven organisation by implementing an integrated solution across multiple platforms.

Whilst many other lotteries worldwide had to put their draws on hold during the COVID-19 lockdown period, ITHUBA continued to conduct draws during the entire period. This shows that the company had well-grounded, innovative business continuity plans in firmly place, to counter any adverse or unfavourable business occurrence.

It is a given that Mabuza’s passion lies in the gaming sector. That in itself had a spill-over effect in the form of socio-economic development, directed to those that did not have the means to sustain themselves. As a philanthropist, she has independently set up a series of social corporate responsibility projects.

Another passion project she has firmly in place, is the ITHUBA Bursary Programme, which caters to students from underprivileged backgrounds, who have unparalleled interest to study in the fields of Marketing, Information Technology, and Commerce.

Other significant programmes she established to date, include the Supplier Enterprise Development programme (SED), a funding programme initiated to alleviate the impact of COVID-19.

“At ITHUBA, we strongly believe that entrepreneurship is critical in driving economic growth,” says Mabuza.

These are just some of the many projects that defines Mabuza as a determined and focused change advocate.

As her success is evident from hard work, determination, and boldness to break the ceiling, Mabuza concludes by saying that her journey will not stop anytime. “I have plans in place. And that is to grow as an entrepreneur and an internationally recognised businesswoman.”

