Charges have been dropped against one of the accused in the Joshlin Smith disappearance case at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

The case has been postponed to 13 May.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says charges against Phumza Sigaqa have been withdrawn, at this stage.

The other three accused have abandoned their bid for bail.

It’s been nearly a month since Smith’s disappearance from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape.