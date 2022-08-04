Chaos Descends On Kagiso Township

Angry community members in Kagiso took to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.

There have been scenes of chaos in Kagiso on the West Rand on Thursday morning.

Some of the residents are breaking into the homes of alleged foreign nationals.

Residents, fed up with crime, have been rouning up men believed to be zama zamas.

The residents have been seen beating naked men believed to be zama zamas.

At least one man is known to have died.

Kagiso residents say police have failed them.

Over 100 alleged illegal miners have been arrested following the gang rapes in Krugersdorp last week.

