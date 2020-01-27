Changing the Face of South African Music

Refentse has established himself as one of the biggest music stars in South Africa. After signing with Select Musiek (a division of Sony) he won four Ghoema awards (Afrikaans Grammys) for his first album My Hart Bly in ’n Taal (My Heart Lives in a Language) which was the biggest-selling South African album of 2017, in any language. “The Afrikaans public adore him,” says author, journalist and music critic Erns Grundling. Refentse is not your average pop star. He scoured township worship bands to hire backup musicians who had “mastered their craft but weren’t equipped to make it happen.” (He remains the only person in the group who can actually speak Afrikaans.

SOURCE: OZY