Changing the Face of Safari Lodges in Kenya

Cottar’s 1920s Camp is popular with guests yearning to recreate “Out of Africa”. It’s the oldest and most prestigious lodge in Kenya’s Masai Mara wildlife reserve, a luxury 100-year-old establishment with Edwardian-style tented bedrooms, a mahogany bar overlooking the open bush and outdoor canvas baths. And yet, with the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, younger Kenyans have started questioning whether White-run lodges should even be using Britain’s long and often devastating period of colonial rule as a way to sell vacations — a subject that has gained traction on Twitter and was tackled by a recent exhibition at the Nairobi National Museum. Perhaps surprisingly, even as his business continues to market its upscale brand of nostalgia, Cottar thinks they have a point.
SOURCE: CNN
