Changing the Face of Safari Lodges in Kenya

4 hours ago 1 min read

Cottar’s 1920s Camp is popular with guests yearning to recreate “Out of Africa”. It’s the oldest and most prestigious lodge in Kenya’s Masai Mara wildlife reserve, a luxury 100-year-old establishment with Edwardian-style tented bedrooms, a mahogany bar overlooking the open bush and outdoor canvas baths. And yet, with the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, younger Kenyans have started questioning whether White-run lodges should even be using Britain’s long and often devastating period of colonial rule as a way to sell vacations — a subject that has gained traction on Twitter and was tackled by a recent exhibition at the Nairobi National Museum. Perhaps surprisingly, even as his business continues to market its upscale brand of nostalgia, Cottar thinks they have a point.

SOURCE: CNN

