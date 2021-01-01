iAfrica

Changed Boks Grind Out Rugby Championship Win Over Argentina

6 mins ago 1 min read

First half tries by scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and wing Aphelele Fassi led much-changed South Africa to a scrappy 32-12 victory over Argentina on their return to the Rugby Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

The Springboks rested the majority of the side that beat the British & Irish Lions in their recent series, but continued with their territorial kicking style of play that put the South Americans under immense pressure with the high ball.

Replacement scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse scored a late try on debut and flyhalf Elton Jantjies kicked 17 points for the home side, while opposite number Nicholas Sanchez scored all the visitors’ points with four penalties.

The two sides will meet again at the same venue next Saturday before they both head off for the Australasian leg of the competition. The Boks missed the 2020 Rugby Championship due to concerns over player welfare in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters

