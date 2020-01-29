Wed. Jan 29th, 2020

Change is Coming to Kenya Airways

In the next few days, workers at Kenya Airways will witness a drastic change in the company’s administration. The goal is to create a profitable year by merging departments, changing job roles and laying off employees. The airline’s acting chief executive, Allan Kilavuka in a memo to staff last week, said the layoffs and restructuring is part of Operation Pride turnaround program, KQs chosen route to profitability. However, the airways promise to ensure that the restructuring process is done according to the law and will involve relevant stakeholders while taking into consideration the feelings of its workers. The airline has been making efforts to improve earnings and find the right financial structure after several years of posting losses. Fuel, personnel and cost of aircraft have been identified among the top three drivers of KQ’s expenses, contributing to about two-thirds of the operating costs.

