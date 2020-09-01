Change In Fuel Prices Announced

Share with your network!

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 2nd of September 2020

From midnight on Tuesday petrol will increase by 1c a litre, Diesel will decrease by 21c per litre while and illuminating paraffin will decrease by 35 cents.

Factors that affected the price adjustments included the Rand/Dollar exchange rate, the increase in the crude oil price as will as the annual wage increase for the Forecourt Staff.

Department’s spokesperson Robert Maake added that as countries are moving away from their lockdowns, the prices are now beginning to recover.

