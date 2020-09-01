Change In Fuel Prices Announced

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 2nd of September 2020
From midnight on Tuesday petrol will increase by 1c a litre, Diesel will decrease by 21c per litre while and illuminating paraffin will decrease by 35 cents.
Factors that affected the price adjustments included the Rand/Dollar exchange rate, the increase in the crude oil price as will as the annual wage increase for the Forecourt Staff.
Department’s spokesperson Robert Maake added that as countries are moving away from their lockdowns, the prices are now beginning to recover.
More Stories
SA Records More Deaths As Recovery Rate Remains Steady
ANC Takes The Hard Line On Corruption
Cape Town Dams Top Up
Nathaniel Julies’ Family Demand Justice
Eskom Announces Level 2 Loadshedding
Stats SA Announces Delay Labour Force Survey Results
South Africa’s Women In Tourism Stand Behind #IAmTourism Campaign To Reopen Tourism
COVID-19 Stats For 30 August: Recovery Rate Of 86%
President Ramaphosa Addresses Service Delivery And Its Challenges In Weekly Newsletter
Tackling Drunk Driving Head On
Thousands March In Mauritius Over Oil Spill
Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Number Of COVID-19 Cases