Challenges of Working on the World’s Longest Heated Oil Pipeline

The most worrisome delaying force at Pump Station One, the start of EACOP near the small city of Hoima, isn’t weather, fire, or snakes. It’s money. A megaproject that has drawn together the fortunes of French energy giant TotalEnergies, unpredictable Chinese backers, and big Persian Gulf investors still doesn’t have its funding entirely in place. If completed, EACOP will meander almost 900 miles and carry up to 246,000 barrels of crude a day to the Tanzanian port of Tanga, about half as much as the Keystone pipeline carries into the U.S. from Canada.

BARRON’S