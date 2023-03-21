iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Challenges And Opportunities – Global Survey Results On Women’s Tech Careers

21 seconds ago 1 min read

A new global survey of women and allies held under the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, reveals that parity for women in technology-related positions and industries is still a way off, and suggests that COVID-19 has had a major role to play in blocking women’s advancement, along with a skills shortage, and that women are further hampered in their progression by a cost-of-living crisis and lack of access to funding. The survey entitled, ‘A deep dive into challenges & opportunities for women’s tech careers and women-led enterprises across Asia, Europe and Africa’, attracted respondents from those three regions, with 45% of respondents who live and work in Africa, 38% based in Europe and 17% in Asia.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

WHO Director’s Insights on Health in Africa and the IIAG Results

2 mins ago
1 min read

Best Style Moments of Tems     

1 day ago
1 min read

To the World 

1 day ago
1 min read

From ‘The Woman King’ to Netflix’s ‘African Queens’ – How Africa’s History Went Pop 

1 day ago
1 min read

Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation? 

1 day ago
1 min read

Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems 

1 day ago
1 min read

Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

1 day ago
1 min read

When to Visit Malawi

1 day ago
1 min read

The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer

1 day ago
1 min read

Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons

1 day ago
1 min read

Get a Symmetrical Trim at this Kenyan Barber

1 day ago
1 min read

Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Challenges And Opportunities – Global Survey Results On Women’s Tech Careers

21 seconds ago
1 min read

WHO Director’s Insights on Health in Africa and the IIAG Results

2 mins ago
4 min read

Amapiano On Spotify: The Power Of Export

6 hours ago
2 min read

Eskom Concedes That Outrage Over Power Cuts Warranted

7 hours ago

Share