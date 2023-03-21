Challenges And Opportunities – Global Survey Results On Women’s Tech Careers

A new global survey of women and allies held under the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, reveals that parity for women in technology-related positions and industries is still a way off, and suggests that COVID-19 has had a major role to play in blocking women’s advancement, along with a skills shortage, and that women are further hampered in their progression by a cost-of-living crisis and lack of access to funding. The survey entitled, ‘A deep dive into challenges & opportunities for women’s tech careers and women-led enterprises across Asia, Europe and Africa’, attracted respondents from those three regions, with 45% of respondents who live and work in Africa, 38% based in Europe and 17% in Asia.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!