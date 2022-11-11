Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

The two leaders of the main political opposition movements in Chad, Succès Masra and Max Loalngar have gone into hiding for their safety, three weeks after a bloody demonstration by their movements. They both told the AFP on Wednesday that the repression continued with arrests and “deportations” and “extra-judicial executions”.
Mr. Masra, president of the Transformers party, assured AFP by telephone that he had to “cross” the land border illegally to “another country” because he was wanted by “the presidential guard”. Mr. Loalngar, coordinator and spokesman of the main opposition platform Wakit Tamma, said he “went underground somewhere in the country” to avoid arrest.
SOURCE: Africa News
More Stories
Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers
Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP
Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline
Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes
Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre
Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity
Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa
9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme
Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier
Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties
Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River
France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa