Chad’s Capital Comes to a Halt in Protest of New Rule

At least five people have been killed in Chad as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took control following President Idriss Deby’s death last week. Tuesday’s unrest underscores the tense atmosphere in Chad following Deby’s death, with the military transition already struggling to win over a population exhausted by 30 years of monolithic rule. The ruling military council said on April 20 it had taken power after Deby succumbed to wounds sustained on the frontlines in the country’s north, where the Chadian army was fighting advancing rebels. The council, headed by Deby’s son Mahamat Idriss Deby, who was declared president, has said it will oversee an 18-month transition to elections. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned “with the greatest firmness the repression of demonstrations and the violence that took place this morning in Ndjamena”. Shifting his position after earlier backing the military council and its civilian allies, Macron called for a civilian unity government to be put in place to run Chad, a former French colony, until elections to be held within 18 months.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Kidnapping has become One of the Major Security Challenges in Nigeria
Some Big Asks from African Leaders to US Secretary of State
Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline
Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa
Going Electric on the Maasai Mara
Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors
Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair
Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World
Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies
Arch for Arch
After a Tragedy at Sea, a Wrecked Ship Becomes a Powerful Symbol in Italy
Meet Coco Reinarhz, the Burundian Chef Blazing a Trail for African Cuisine