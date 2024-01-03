Chad Ushers New Leadership  

Chad’s transitional president General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Monday appointed a former leading opposition leader, who recently returned from exile, as prime minister. Succes Masra, president of The Transformers party, was a long-time opponent of the Deby dynasty but returned to Chad in November after reaching an agreement with its military leaders. Masra only returned from exile on November 3 following a reconciliation agreement signed in Kinshasa on October 31 which guaranteed him free exercise of political activities. He has told the government he wants to “continue dialogue… with a view to a peaceful political solution”.

SOURCE: VOA