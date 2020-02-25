Tue. Feb 25th, 2020

CGE Mandates Dept To Act Against Doctors Who Performed Forced Sterilisations

Commission for Gender Equality chairperson Tamara Mathebula. Picture: @CGE_ZA/Twitter

The Commission for Gender Equality wants a high-level investigation into forced sterilisations.
It believes the issue was far more serious than previously thought.

On Monday, the commission released a report which looked at over 37 cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Commission for Gender Equality said some women, who were sterilised without their consent, revealed that they were simply given consenting forms to sign without an explanation of what the document was.

In some instances, false information was used to coerce them.

The commission’s Tamara Mathebula explained what one of the victims was told: “She was told that if she doesn’t do this then she will actually die this time around.”

She said the Health Department must investigate this phenomenon in all provinces: “We need to actually make a follow up with the National Department of Health and agree on time frames on when they will be finished doing the entire nine provinces.”

The commission has now mandated the department to work with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the South African Nursing Council to take action against doctors and nurses who violated the women’s rights.

