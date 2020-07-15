Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

An NYPD official said investigators believe the victim is tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, 33, who bought the condo for $2.25 million last year. Saleh, a website developer turned venture capital, is the CEO of a motorcycle-sharing company in Lagos, Nigeria. The limbless, headless torso of a millionaire tech entrepreneur was found inside his swanky Manhattan condo Tuesday afternoon — an electric saw lying next to the remains, police said. Saleh has described his history as an entrepreneur in a series of posts on Medium.com. He got his start creating a prank calling website, then moved on to create a motorcycle taxi company in his parents’ native Bangladesh. Most recently, he started Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing company in Lagos, but the company faced setbacks and mass layoffs after Lagos banned companies like his in January.

SOURCE: DAILY NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Beyonce’s New Video Hits a Nerve with Africans

22 hours ago
1 min read

SAA’s Metamorphosis

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Resurgence of Ebola a Cause for Concern

23 hours ago
1 min read

Regulating West Africa’s Organic Craze

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya’s Wildlife

23 hours ago
1 min read

Bargaining with Militant Leaders hasn’t Worked for Bangui

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

5 mins ago
3 min read

Table Mountain Invites Learners To Explore Its “Virtual” Class In The Clouds

4 hours ago
2 min read

MRC Wants Legal Drinking Age In SA To Be Raised & Liquor Prices Hiked

5 hours ago
2 min read

‘We Still Have Schools Without Water’: Unions Urge Dept To Close Schools

5 hours ago