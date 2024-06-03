Central African Republic Detains European NGO Worker for Seeking to Incite Revolt

Central African Republic’s law enforcement has detained Martin Joseph Figueira for threatening state security and seeking to incite revolt against security forces. Figueira, a European employee who works with the US-based NGO FHI 360, was arrested on May 25 following an investigation by the country’s authorities. In a statement read on state television, CAR’s public prosecutor stated that Figuiera had Belgian and Portuguese passports, and was in contact with armed groups that are plotting to overthrow the government. Since his arrest, there have been statements from his employer and the Portuguese government. While his employer, FHI 360, did not provide any detail, the Portuguese government announced it is monitoring the case and had sent representatives, including the Honorary Consul to Central Africa Republic, to visit him.



SOURCE: REUTERS