iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Census 2022 Gets Underway

Photo: GCIS

12 seconds ago 1 min read

South Africa will overnight Wednesday launch its once-in-a-decade population census to collect data that will help the government’s policy formulation and planning, the statistics agency has said.

The census starts late on Wednesday with an army of enumerators counting the homeless, people in hospitals, prisons and communal living quarters among other places.

People departing the country via airports or land borders just before midnight will also be counted.

It will be the fourth population count conducted in post-apartheid South Africa.

Initially scheduled for October last year, it was postponed due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, respondents have the option to furnish their details online.

Collected data will update demographic information as well as mortality and fertility rates, and migration trends.

At the last count in 2011, the statistics agency counted more than 2.2 million migrants living within its borders.

Other data to be gathered during the census include education and income levels, and food security.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 502 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago
1 min read

Prominent Names Implicated In Second Part Of State Capture Report

17 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

1 day ago
1 min read

Presidency Receives Part 2 Of State Capture Report

1 day ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Dealt Another Blow

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Stats SA Ready To Get National Census Under Way

3 days ago
1 min read

Former President Zuma To Appeal Downer Ruling

3 days ago
1 min read

Second Volume To Be Handed To Ramaphosa

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Census 2022 Gets Underway

12 seconds ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 502 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago
1 min read

Prominent Names Implicated In Second Part Of State Capture Report

17 mins ago
3 min read

Save Around 20K Per Year On Fuel With These Tips

24 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer