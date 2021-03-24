Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites

Share with your network!

The City of Cape Town is working to clean up some cemeteries in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

It’s fast becoming illegal dumping sites.

Families are blaming recyclers and people from informal settlements.

The city says that due to the constant vandalism and the stealing of the fence it can’t afford fixing the graveyards.

Officials say communities must also play their part in protecting sacred areas.

However, the city says it will be working with community policing forums and police for visible security to deal with the issue

