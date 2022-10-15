Cell C Sharks Bounce Back Against Glasgow Warriors

The Sharks handed debuts to World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth and fellow close-season arrival Vincent Tshituka, while their star-studded bench featured Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche.
Chamberlain kicked the hosts in front after 13 minutes, but it was Glasgow – in the absence of head coach Franco Smith due to visa delays – who claimed the game’s first try, with Gordon carving a route through the Sharks defence to touch down next to the posts. Jordan added a simple conversion before another Chamberlain penalty reduced the gap to a single point.
Jordan sent his next effort from the tee off target, but he was given something of a let-off when Chamberlain was similarly wasteful from his next attempt.
Chamberlain atoned for his miss when he exploited a gap in the Glasgow defence before setting up Volmink to go over and adding the extras.
Gordon emerged from a maul to touch down early in the second half, but Jordan was again wayward with the follow-up.
Kolisi and Mbonambi were among a group of replacements sent on after 50 minutes and the Sharks immediately re-established a cushion, showing fantastic hands to get the ball out to Volmink, who raced down the left wing to score.
Chamberlain – again involved in the build-up – failed with the conversion but added a subsequent penalty to make it 21-12 to the hosts.
Mbonambi then touched down at the back of a driving maul before Fassi went over to wrap up the bonus point, with Chamberlain converting both.
Chamberlain capped a strong individual performance by finding Kok with a cross-kick for a late try, although the conversion bounced back off a post.
More Stories
Man United’s Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape, Assault
Leicester Fail To Storm Palace In Dour Goalless Draw
Villa’s Gerrard Fighting To Win Over Fans Amid Poor Results
Brentford Condemn Online Racist Abuse Of Toney
Liverpool Cannot Compete With Spending Of City Who ‘Can Do What They Want’ -Klopp
England’s Walker Confident Of Recovering In Time For World Cup
Talented Team Mates Will Ease Pressure On Neymar At World Cup – Ronaldo
Spurs Boss Conte Hails Hard-Working Attacking Trio
Soccer Juventus Sinking To New Lows As Champions League Exit Looms
Chelsea’s Potter Says ‘glow up’ Down To More Expensive Haircut
Ronaldo Reaches Another Landmark To Fire Man United To Win At Everton
Saka Double Helps Arsenal Beat Liverpool In Thriller