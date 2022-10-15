Cell C Sharks Bounce Back Against Glasgow Warriors

The Sharks handed debuts to World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth and fellow close-season arrival Vincent Tshituka, while their star-studded bench featured Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche.

Chamberlain kicked the hosts in front after 13 minutes, but it was Glasgow – in the absence of head coach Franco Smith due to visa delays – who claimed the game’s first try, with Gordon carving a route through the Sharks defence to touch down next to the posts. Jordan added a simple conversion before another Chamberlain penalty reduced the gap to a single point.

Jordan sent his next effort from the tee off target, but he was given something of a let-off when Chamberlain was similarly wasteful from his next attempt.

Chamberlain atoned for his miss when he exploited a gap in the Glasgow defence before setting up Volmink to go over and adding the extras.

Gordon emerged from a maul to touch down early in the second half, but Jordan was again wayward with the follow-up.

Kolisi and Mbonambi were among a group of replacements sent on after 50 minutes and the Sharks immediately re-established a cushion, showing fantastic hands to get the ball out to Volmink, who raced down the left wing to score.

Chamberlain – again involved in the build-up – failed with the conversion but added a subsequent penalty to make it 21-12 to the hosts.

Mbonambi then touched down at the back of a driving maul before Fassi went over to wrap up the bonus point, with Chamberlain converting both.

Chamberlain capped a strong individual performance by finding Kok with a cross-kick for a late try, although the conversion bounced back off a post.

