Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga proudly commemorates its second anniversary, marking two years of exceptional hospitality, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to guest satisfaction. Since its inception, the hotel has swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of Durban’s hospitality landscape, emerging as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in under two years.

In 2022, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga emerged as a testament to ambition and vision, redefining the standards of hospitality in the region. Nestled strategically in the heart of Umhlanga, the hotel entices travelers with its contemporary design, lavish amenities, and sweeping vistas of the Indian Ocean.

General Manager Themba Mpofu reflects on the remarkable journey, stating, “It’s a privilege to be part of the Radisson Blu family and witness the extraordinary growth of our hotel in such a short span. Our success is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, whose commitment to excellence knows no bounds.”

In less than two years, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga has solidified its position among Durban’s premier hospitality destinations, earning acclaim for its unmatched service, world-class facilities, and innovative guest experiences. From the moment guests step into the lobby, they are immersed in an atmosphere of sophistication and warmth, where every detail is meticulously curated to exceed expectations.

Whether indulging in a culinary journey at FireLake Restaurant, the hotel’s acclaimed dining venue offering a fusion of bold flavors, or hosting a memorable event in the state-of-the-art meeting venues, guests are treated to a symphony of luxury and comfort.

With 206 modern accommodation rooms, each designed for ultimate comfort and relaxation, and state of-the-art meeting venues equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga caters to the needs of discerning travelers and corporate guests alike.

“It’s been a journey, and an even more joyful and enjoyable one with Radisson Blu family. Since the opening of Radisson Blu Durban Umhlanga Hotel, every 6 months to a year we’re being acknowledged with an award; Durban Business Tourism 2 years in a row, the best opening Radisson Blu, needless to mention the most empowered development in South Africa. Team work from all staff at Radisson Blu

Durban, led by our General Manager, Themba Mpofu, has made Vivian Reddy’s dream work. Special thanks to Durban Tourism, eThekwini Municipality (Catalytic Projects Unit in particular), Tourism KZN, Trade Investment KZN and SA Tourism for continuously placing Radisson Blu Durban on your “destination marketing” agenda. The hundreds and thousands of guests who have walked through our doors and chosen the Blu when they land in Durban or for a mini getaway, or to hold conferences & meetings… thank you. Most importantly, all media houses (journalists/tv anchors) in SA and around the world who keep telling the phenomenal story of the first Radisson Blu in KZN” – Brian Mpono, CEO, Oceans Umhlanga Mixed-Use Development.

Behind the scenes, the journey to establish the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga as a premier hospitality destination was challenging for its core team. However, their tireless dedication, resilience, and unwavering belief in the hotel’s vision have proven that every obstacle was worth overcoming.

As the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga celebrates its second anniversary, it stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of excellence and innovation. Looking ahead, the hotel remains steadfast in its commitment to redefining hospitality and creating unforgettable experiences for every guest who walks through its doors.

Moreover, the hotel takes pride in its recent accolades, having been honored with awards for Best Accommodation and Best Meeting and Events Space for 2023 by Durban Tourism. Additionally, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga was bestowed with the prestigious title of Best Hotel Opening by the Radisson Hotel Group in 2022.

The 2nd anniversary celebration on 20 June was a memorable event. Guests were greeted by a marimba band upon arrival, followed by a welcome Blu signature cocktail and whiskey stations. Traditional Zulu dancers added cultural flair, setting the stage for a warm welcome by General Manager Themba Mpofu. The highlight of the evening was a speech by Mr. Vivian Reddy, culminating in the cutting of the cake and a celebratory toast. Prizes were awarded to several lucky guests, including stays at the hotel. Sandra Kneubuhler, our Country Director of Sales and District Director, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks. A photobooth and 360 camera were available for guests to capture their special moments, and a continuous flow of exquisite food ensured everyone was well catered for.

Join us in commemorating two years of unparalleled excellence at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga, where every moment is crafted to perfection.