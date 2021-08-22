iAfrica

Celebrating Surfing Culture in Africa

Mami Wata, a West African deity that means Mother Ocean, is taking a different approach when it comes to not only the sport itself, but the surfing universe as a whole. Mami Wata was launched in 2017 by Nick Dutton, Peet Pienaar, Andy Davis, and Selema Masekela. The brand intends to put Africa on the surfing map. Afrosurf captures and express the unique surfing lives and experiences of Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, Mozambique, São Tomé, South Africa, Liberia, Somalia, Nigeria, Cote DíIvoire, Cabo Verde, Sierra Leone, Madagascar and more. The book was released with funds raised via a Kickstarter campaign, and it is a 300-page art book celebrating surf culture and lifestyles through history,  photography, stories, profiles, interviews and design.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

