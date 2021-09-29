Celebrating International Podcast Day With The Best Podcasts In South Africa

International Podcast Day is on September 30 and is an international celebration of the power of podcasts. It’s a great day to discover some of the wonderful content creators in creating podcasts focused on South African concerns and interests. Alcatel shares some of our favourite South African podcasts, ranging from news and banter to football and true crime.

· Bizcommunity’s Biz Takeouts Marketing & Media Radio Show

Rutendo Nyamuda serves up each week’s most important business-to-business industry news in a crisp and informative podcast.

· The Gareth Cliff Show

Gareth Cliff’s brand of controversial morning radio has moved onto to his own digital platform on cliffcentral.com. Expect uncensored conversation about anything and everything, with a wicked sense of humour and no holds barred.

· Good Things Guy

The Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque, brings you feel-good stories on his podcast and website. Brent spends his time hunting down and reporting on the best local and international good news stories from South Africa.

· True Crime South Africa

True Crime South Africa is the first victim-focused true-crime podcast in the country. Host, Nicole Engelbrecht, researches each case herself and crafts each script to ensure that listeners are given a deep dive into the case mechanics.

· The Money Show

Bruce Whitfield brings listeners the best of the day’s business news and insights, presented in a manner that makes finance easy for everyone to understand.

· Pitch Invasion

Expect strong opinions and plenty of fun in a podcast with a unique view on the latest football news and developments.

· Lesser Known Somebodies

Simmi Areff hosts a series of conversations with some of the most interesting South Africans and uncovers the lesser-known stories about them. Recent episodes have featured the likes of Majozi and Tumi Morake.

· The Dojo SA Podcast

Welcome to The Dojo is a home to raw opinions and hilarious banter. Join The Sensei and The Archbishop as they unpack trending topics, hip hop and life in their quest for enlightenment.

