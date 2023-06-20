With judging for the 2023 Bookmark Awards fully underway, the IAB South Africa is thrilled to announce its partnership with Accenture Song as the Bookmarks’ official naming rights partner. Now in its 15th year, the Bookmark Awards is an IAB South Africa initiative that recognises excellence in digital media and marketing.

This partnership affirms Accenture Song’s commitment to continuing the growth trajectory of digital expertise and ambitious creativity that is benchmarked by the Bookmark Awards.

“It is a huge honour to be a partner to the pre-eminent digital media and marketing industry awards in South Africa,” says Haydn Townsend, Accenture Song Africa Lead. “These awards bring unparalleled insight into an exciting, innovative sector and provide further stimulation and motivation for creatives to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in digital media and marketing.”

The awards are further supported by DStv Media Sales, Invibes Advertising, Google, Tractor Outdoor, Nielsen, Mediamark Digital and Everlytic as category partners, who are each thriving entities within their respective sectors and with whom IAB South Africa and the Bookmark Awards are honoured to be partnering with for their respective categories:

Khensani Nobanda, Jury President of the 2023 Bookmark Awards, says: “We are delighted to welcome this year’s partners to the Bookmarks’ community. Their belief in our shared mission to recognise and honour incredible work in digital is a testament to their confidence in South Africa’s brightest talents in the digital media and marketing sector.”

A BIGGER, BOLDER AWARDS EXPERIENCE

The Awards Ceremony

The Bookmark Awards ceremony will be held at the Vodacom Dome at Vodaworld in Johannesburg on Thursday, 27 July.

The Showcase

In addition, the Bookmark Awards 2023 will be hosting a Finalists Showcase at The Tryst in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 26 July from 8.30 am. The Showcase provides an opportunity for insight and engagement with this year’s Bookmarks’ hopefuls as we preview finalist entries. Space is limited at this half-day showcase event so be sure to book your seat soon.

Ticket sales for both events will go live on Tuesday, 20 June 2023.

“Following our first in-person event in 2022 after the pandemic, this year’s Bookmarks goes a step further by introducing a new aspect — the first showcase of Bookmark Awards’ entries,” adds Razia Pillay, CEO of IAB South Africa. “We are excited to welcome the industry to engage with the shortlisted work and invite entrants, ceremony attendees and creatives working in the industry to visit the showcase and view the incredible efforts of their peers ahead of the ceremony on Thursday, 27 July.”

RESERVE YOUR BOOKMARK AWARDS TICKETS

For more information on the 2023 Bookmark Awards, visit thebookmarks.co.za.

