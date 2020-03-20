Celebrating African Women Who’ve Taken Over the Blockchain Domain

Share with your network!

In honour of International Women’s Day celebrated annually in March, the global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful is shining the spotlight on the contribution women are making to the rapidly growing blockchain and bitcoin industries. Paxful has launched an annual list of the leading female professionals and entrepreneurs in the African Blockchain and Bitcoin industries to highlight some of the most influential women in these emerging sectors. In no particular order, the individuals on this year’s list are all innovative and inspirational leaders who are actively making a difference and carving the pathway for other females to enter and make their mark in a space that has been predominantly occupied and led by men. Female participation in the training sessions was high. The company later launched a global ambassador program called the Paxful Peer Program aimed at connecting young bitcoin users across the globe. African female participants have been among some of the top performers in the program. Through its #BuiltWithBitcoin charitable initiative the company has also awarded bursaries to women from underprivileged backgrounds and plans to build 100 schools across emerging markets.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

