Celebrated Nigerian App Faces Serious Charges in India

Nigeria’s payment app OPay was hailed as Africa’s third largest unicorn on 20 August, after a $400m injection by SoftBank and others, who valued it at $2bn. Now, OPay has been caught up in accusations of money-laundering by the Indian authorities. Chinese billionaire Zhou Yahui, who controls OPay, has been in trouble with foreign regulators before, having been forced to sell dating app Grindr by US fears over data protection, and accused by short seller Hindenberg of predatory short-term lending. Private loan company PC Financial Services Limited (PCFS) is under fire after police in India seized $14 million last Thursday, in what is suspected to be a case of money laundering.
SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT
More Stories
Eni Strikes Black Gold on Ivorian Coast
On the Face of It, Nigeria’s Economic Recovery is on the Right Track
Green Tech Startups are Leading Africa’s Charge towards Electric Mobility
The Three Challenges Facing African Youths Today
Cape Verdean Paralympian Gets Happy Ending at Finish Line
Nigerians Resist Forced Vaccinations
One of the Few Politicians Standing Up for the Rights of Zimbabweans
Controversial Move Puts DRC’s Forests in Danger
What Else can be Done to Better Prepare and Manage Wildfires in Algeria?
Authorities Pushed to Close Schools after another Kidnapping in Nigeria
South African Central Bank Takes Part in Experiment for Cross-border Transactions
Arrest of Prominent Figure Brings Controversy in Kampala