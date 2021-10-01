Celebrate The Bicycle At Bikes2Blossoms Mountain Bike Event

Share with your network!

Elgin Bikes2Blossoms will play its part in celebrating the bicycle with a two-day mountain bike event to be hosted by Trail’s End, Grabouw, commencing on Saturday, October 2.

The mountain bike ride, organised by Overberg MTB Events, will include the best of the Grabouw forestry trails, as well as Oak Valley and Paul Cluver.

“We’re fortunate to have a top cycling coach and route expert, Lance Stephenson, put together amazing routes for riders,” said events director Anneke Jacobs.

The first day will cover 38km with 972m of elevation, while the second day will offer a 39km ride with 1 083m of elevation.

“Although the distances are short, there is a fair amount of climbing and a lot of exhilarating surprises, so make sure you are in shape for this one.”

Another exciting aspect of the weekend is the launch of the new Bike Museum.

“We support the initiative and creativity of the founder of Trail’s End to launch a bike museum and create more awareness around the whole concept of cycling,” said Jacobs.

Riders are invited to celebrate the history of the bicycle at this new museum.

“The industry of bicycling has evolved over years and has become one of the most popular sports in the world.

Not only are people of all ages able to participate in various disciplines, but cycling has become a way of life for many people,” said Jacobs.

Pieter Silberbauer, owner and founder of Trail’s End, said that on October 1, 2021, Trail’s End Bike Hotel will be five years old.

“We’ll be hosting a weekend of activities and opening our Trail’s End Bike Museum as we celebrate the bicycle.”

Activities include a talk by Mike Bruton on the history of this invention; bike displays of some of the most beautiful bicycles currently on the market; demonstrations of different adaptations of the bike; music and camaraderie; and regular tours of the museum throughout the weekend.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, let’s stay positive and give energy to the things in life that make the world a better place, and create opportunity for the future,” said Jacobs.

Do not miss out on this special celebration at Africa’s first bike hotel, Trail’s End.

Exhibition opportunities for suppliers are limited, for more info email anneke@overbergmtbevents.co.za.

Elgin Bikes2Blossoms MTB weekend:

Date – October 1 to 3

Venue – Trail’s End

Entry fee (solo) – R1 100

Route details:

Day 1 – 38km, elevation 972m

Day 2 – 39km, elevation 1 083m

Entry fee of R1 100 includes:

Two days of mountain bike riding

1 x Bottle of wine from Oak Valley

1 x Bottle of wine from Paul Cluver

Goody bag

Food stalls will be available to buy delicious food from and to join in the spirit of the weekend.

Entrants stand a chance to win one of three one-on-one skills training sessions with Lance Stephenson.

Accommodation info:

For accommodation enquiries, as well as further activities and opportunities to explore the Elgin Valley, visit https://elgingrabouw.co.za/.

Entries & more info:

https://overbergmtbevents.co.za/elgin-bikes-2-blossoms/.

