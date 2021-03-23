iAfrica

Celebrate Easter in Style at Quoin Rock

38 mins ago 2 min read

Treat yourself to an elegant Easter celebration this year by heading off to Quoin Rock, situated in the heart of the Stellenbosch Winelands. With its breathtaking scenery, stellar wines, world-class cuisine and five-star service you are guaranteed a memorable experience.

On Sunday, 4 April visitors can either opt for an elaborate seven-course lunch menu or a relaxing picnic on the sprawling lawn. Both options will include traditional Easter treats, such us Gåte chef Jack Coetzee’s version of pickled fish and hot cross buns.

Guests choosing the sit down lunch will be kept entertained by a cellist playing beautiful melodies as you enjoy your meal. Before heading home you will receive a gift to remind you of your time spent at Quoin Rock. The cost is R1 200 per person and excludes gratuity and drinks.

The picnic lunch is perfect for the whole family. As parents take in the views the kids will have fun running around on the lush lawn, whilst on the lookout for the Fish Eagles flying around. Added entertainment for the young ones will be an Easter character, an Easter egg hunt and as well as a few other surprises. A take home gift is also included in this experience.. The cost for the picnic lunch is R480 per adult and R275 for children under 12. A R200 deposit via Dineplan secures your booking.

Prebooking for both experiences is essential as space is limited. For Gåte Easter bookings visit  https://quoinrock.co.za/gate-restaurant/gate-restaurant/, and for the Picnic Easter Booking visit https://quoinrock.co.za/gate-restaurant/stellenbosch-picnics/.

