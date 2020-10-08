Celebrate ‘Drink Local Wine Week’!

Share with your network!

The 5th to the 11th of October is Drink Local Wine Week – a time when we are encouraged to support our local wine farms and celebrate the abundance of fabulous wines produced in this country.

To mark the occasion, Groot Constantia has launched a mixed case which is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a diverse range of proudly South African wine. What better way to toast Drink Local Wine Week and pay homage to our local wines. The case contains a bottle of Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc, a bottle of Chardonnay, a bottle of Lady of Abundance red blend, the Shiraz, a Pinotage and a bottle of Gouverneurs Reserve Red. Plus, when you purchase the Drink Local mixed case you receive a complimentary bottle of Groot Constantia’s award winning MCC Brut rosé with it.

The Drink Local mixed case is only available at Groot Constantia, and a visit to the oldest wine farm in South Africa (with an uninterrupted 335 year history of producing wine) and the origin of South Africa’s commercial wine industry, is highly recommended for those eager to truly embrace Drink Local Wine Week.

Here you can savour a range of multi-award winning red and white wines including the iconic Grand Constance. A great way to familiarise yourself with the Groot Constantia wines is by enjoying a wine tasting with your own Spiegelau crystal glass that you get to take home as a memento. You can also opt for a wine and chocolate pairing. Please refer to Groot Constantia’s website for opening times.

In addition to being able to do wine tasting, the Groot Constantia wines can be purchased on the Estate – so you can take home your favourites to enjoy later with friends and family.

Groot Constantia are currently running a special offer where anyone who visits the Estate receives a R50 voucher upon entry to redeem against any wine sales.

Keep it local for Champagne Day too!

On the topic of choosing local wines, hot on the heels of Drink Local Wine Week is World Champagne Day on the 23rd of October. The free bottle of MCC that comes with the Groot Constantia Drink Local mixed case is also the perfect way to celebrate.

“Our newly launched mixed case pays homage to the wines produced on the Groot Constantia Estate. Heritage and history are topics close to our hearts as one of the oldest brands in the world, and we are blessed with a diverse terroir that allows Groot Constantia to consistently produce top wines across a wide range of varietals,” concludes Jean Naudé, CEO of Groot Constantia.



For more information on the Drink Local mixed case, Groot Constantia’s range of wines, opening times and more visit www.grootconstantia.co.za. Connect with Groot Constantia via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @GrootConstantia.

Share with your network!