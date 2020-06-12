Fri. Jun 12th, 2020

Cele Warns South Africans Ahead Of Intense Weekend Operations

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday said his department had scheduled intense law enforcement operations for this weekend.

He said an increasing number of illegal gatherings were taking place since the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted last week.

Cele said this had resulted in a general increase in criminal activities and had reiterated that the consumption of alcohol remained strictly restricted to people’s homes.

“No parties, no clubbing, no coming together, no transporting of alcohol on weekends.”

He sent a strong warning to those found flouting laws governing the sale of alcohol under level three lockdown regulations.

“We want to warn those people who break the law, we are taking away licences.”

Cele said if it was up to him, the ban on the sale of alcohol would still be in place because of its benefits to the health sector.

