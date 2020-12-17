Cele Wants Penalties For Lawlessness

Share with your network!

Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a stern warning during beach compliance spot checks in Cape Town.

Comply, or be closed. That is the simple message.

While in other provinces beaches were closed on Wednesday, Cele says the concession granted to parts of the Western Cape is not an absolute right.

Cele says he’s in favour of introducing penalties for those who don’t comply, if only to serve as a deterrent to those who refuse to wear their masks.

The minister was not happy to see a film shoot under way on popular Camps Bay beach.

He said these Cape Town beaches can be closed at any time.

“It is clear that should there be no adherence to the rules, the change will be there to close or partially close the beaches,” Cele said.

“We will develop a report of what we’ve seen. But it will be presumptuous of me to say what the report will say before I put the report where the report must be. But feelings are very mixed.”

