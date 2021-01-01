iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Cele Urges Officers To Defend Themselves Against Criminals

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

Police Minister Bheki Cele is urging officers to defend themselves against criminals.

He was speaking at the funeral of two slain police officers in Lichtenburg in the North West.

Sergeant Mojalefa Molete and Constable Simon Ntsekeletsa died in the line of duty late last month.

They were attacked when they attended a stock theft incident.

When they did not return, they were declared missing and a search operation was launched.

The officers’ charred remains were found stashed at the back of their burnt-out state car last week.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Cele has also called on communities to work with and help police.

