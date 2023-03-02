Cele To Visit Westbury Amid Violence In The Area

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, is expected to visit Sophiatown Police station to be briefed on the situation in Westbury.
Bodies are piling up in Westbury as sounds of gunfire continue to ring out.
Last week, an alleged gang boss was shot dead and there’s been no let-up in the violence since then.
Over the weekend, two people were shot and killed and 11 others wounded in alleged revenge attacks.
Residents are hoping the police will find a way this time to arrest the spiralling violence.
