Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to receive a full report from the South African Police Service top brass following two separate tavern shootings in Gauteng over the weekend.
In Nomzamo Park Soweto, 15 people were killed and eight others wounded while visiting a popular drinking spot.
According to reports, a group of men carrying rifles opened fire on the crowd of unsuspecting patrons at Emazulwini – also known as Mdlalose’s Tavern – just after midnight on Sunday.
The minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said Cele would hold a high-level meeting with police management at the Orlando Police Station on Monday.
Meanwhile, in Katlehong, two people were also killed at a tavern.
No arrests have been made.
Police have yet to determine the motive for both shootings.
More Stories
National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow
Public Protector’s Office Won’t Fund Mkhwebane’s Suspension Appeal
Saftu Plans National Strike
Gordhan warns of State Capture 2.0
NICD Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
DA Asks Government For Clarity Around Electricity Exports
ANC To Review Cadre Deployment
NICD Reports 657 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
R1bn Needed To Fund New Wage Deal With Workers – Eskom
Eskom Eases Power Cuts But Warns It’s A Long Road To Recovery
Action Society Accuses Cele of Politicising Crime
NICD Reports 384 New Covid-19 Cases In SA