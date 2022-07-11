iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

Minister Bheki Cele briefs media on COVID-19 #Level1 lockdown regulations. Photo Credit: GCIS

12 seconds ago 1 min read

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to receive a full report from the South African Police Service top brass following two separate tavern shootings in Gauteng over the weekend.

In Nomzamo Park Soweto, 15 people were killed and eight others wounded while visiting a popular drinking spot.

According to reports, a group of men carrying rifles opened fire on the crowd of unsuspecting patrons at Emazulwini – also known as Mdlalose’s Tavern – just after midnight on Sunday.

The minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said Cele would hold a high-level meeting with police management at the Orlando Police Station on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Katlehong, two people were also killed at a tavern.

No arrests have been made.

Police have yet to determine the motive for both shootings.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow

7 mins ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Public Protector’s Office Won’t Fund Mkhwebane’s Suspension Appeal

3 days ago
1 min read

Saftu Plans National Strike

3 days ago
1 min read

Gordhan warns of State Capture 2.0

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

DA Asks Government For Clarity Around Electricity Exports

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC To Review Cadre Deployment

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 657 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

R1bn Needed To Fund New Wage Deal With Workers – Eskom

5 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Eases Power Cuts But Warns It’s A Long Road To Recovery

5 days ago
1 min read

Action Society Accuses Cele of Politicising Crime

5 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 384 New Covid-19 Cases In SA

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

12 seconds ago
1 min read

National Taxi Alliance Pleads With Government To Help Ease Economic Blow

7 mins ago
3 min read

Wimbledon Final Proves Too Steep A Hill For Kyrgios To Climb

14 hours ago
3 min read

Ferrari’s Leclerc Wins In Austria After Late Scare

14 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer