Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to receive a full report from the South African Police Service top brass following two separate tavern shootings in Gauteng over the weekend.

In Nomzamo Park Soweto, 15 people were killed and eight others wounded while visiting a popular drinking spot.

According to reports, a group of men carrying rifles opened fire on the crowd of unsuspecting patrons at Emazulwini – also known as Mdlalose’s Tavern – just after midnight on Sunday.

The minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said Cele would hold a high-level meeting with police management at the Orlando Police Station on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Katlehong, two people were also killed at a tavern.

No arrests have been made.

Police have yet to determine the motive for both shootings.

