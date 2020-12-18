Cele Tells Police Officers To Be Decisive

Police Minister Bheki Cele has told police to be decisive when protecting and defending citizens.
He’s been addressing members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Kempton Park.
This is part of the Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour.
Cele did not rule out the use of deadly force.
The minister told officers to ensure that people adhere to lockdown regulations.
“Don’t allow the people of South Africa to be humiliated, to be threatened, to be killed by criminals,” he said.
He also reminded officers that they are allowed to use force when protecting communities and themselves in the midst of danger.
More Stories
Government Adjusts December Lockdown Rules
Blaze Rips Through Cape Town Informal Settlement
9 126 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Durban Expects Buzzing Beaches
Cele Wants Penalties For Lawlessness
City Of Cape Town Plans To Act Against Cele
SA Breaches 10 000 Daily Cases
Public Protector Faces Perjury Charges
Report On Magashule Not Urgent – ANC
DA Gives Government Ultimatum On Beach Closures
7 552 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Johnson & Johnson First To Apply For Vaccine Registration