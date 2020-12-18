Cele Tells Police Officers To Be Decisive

Share with your network!

Police Minister Bheki Cele has told police to be decisive when protecting and defending citizens.

He’s been addressing members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Kempton Park.

This is part of the Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour.

Cele did not rule out the use of deadly force.

The minister told officers to ensure that people adhere to lockdown regulations.

“Don’t allow the people of South Africa to be humiliated, to be threatened, to be killed by criminals,” he said.

He also reminded officers that they are allowed to use force when protecting communities and themselves in the midst of danger.

