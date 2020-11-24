Cele Slams ‘Reckless’ Malema Threats

Share with your network!

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is disgusted at EFF leader Julius Malema after he called on his supporters to attack police during an address this weekend.

Malema spoke against the police during a community gathering in the Free State.

“If South African police want a fight they must declare it, we will treat them the same way we treated them in the ’80s,” Malema said.

“We will not only fight them at the picket lines, we will go to their homes and fight them in their own houses, with their own families.”

Cele labels the utterances as reckless.

“I think that the leader of the EFF has crossed the line on this one. He has really crossed the line,” Cele said.

“You are not going to threaten the police and think the police are going to fold their arms and sit back.”

The minister said nobody has the right to threaten the police, especially when it comes to their job.

