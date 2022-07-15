iAfrica

Cele Says No Arrests Yet For Soweto Tavern Shooting

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

12 hours ago 1 min read

Police Minister Bheki Cele says there’s been progress in the Soweto tavern shooting investigation even though no arrests have been made.

Sixteen people were killed at the Mdlalose tavern in Orlando East when gunmen opened fire at the weekend.

Police are now searching for the suspects as victims’ families reel in shock.

“There are no arrests but there is progress. I’m sure you were told by the MEC in Gauteng that about five people in the taxi came from a certain province,” Cele said.

“People that were killed there were from two main provinces. There’s this bad relationship between KZN and GP. As I was briefed, I was told that we have taken two steps forward. People are confident that thing will be cracked.”

